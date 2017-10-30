It's alive! How Hollywood transforms scary movies into scary experiences

Ah, Halloween. That time of year when we crave a good jump scare, and the only thing better than watching a horror movie is living a horror movie. In recent years in Hollywood, transforming a movie into a visceral experience has been a sport. Acclaimed fright impresarios like Jason Blum, Guillermo del Toro, and John Landis have worked with top designers to create attractions based on their movies, both at theme parks — Universal Studios Hollywood’s Halloween Horror Nights is the gold standard — and as stand-alone locations. This year has seen the scares ratcheted up, with the pop-up It-based Neibolt House on Hollywood Boulevard (later relocated to the Warner Bros. lot) and Fox’s Horror Rewind, a downtown Los Angeles installation based on four of the studio’s freakiest flicks. Yahoo Entertainment went behind the scenes with the (literal) puppet masters of these attractions to find out their secrets to scaring us silly.

Here’s Johnny!

Universal Studios Hollywood has morphed its amusement park into a seasonal scare-fest since 1991, adding more elaborate horror-movie “mazes” each year. The 2017 edition includes another King-based classic adaptation, The Shining. The park’s creative director, John Murdy, has helped establish the standard for creating immersive cinematic experiences for attendees, and he took us through his process.

“I’ve seen the movie multiple times, but when we realized we were going to be able to do The Shining, I sat down with my notebook and started writing, and it took me eight hours to go through that movie. We don’t watch horror movies like normal people. We’re constantly looking at every single aspect of it and what can be translated to a live event. Murdy listens for musical cues and sound effects. He combs through fan blogs and message boards to find out what scenes resonate with viewers. “Then we just start making lists. List every environment that factors into The Shining. Then list all the characters … the special effects. And then we’ll literally take Post-it notes and start putting them up on the walls of my office and then piece together into a Post-it note version of the maze.”

From there, Murdy writes a treatment, about 100 pages per maze, that is both “a narrative written from the guest point of view … and a very elaborate technical breakdown of all the elements we need: props, costumes, wardrobe, makeup, audio, lighting.”

Once that’s all set, they construct the maze, making sure to match the feel of the movie, which is often easier said than done. “We reproduced that sign for the Overlook hedge maze. We even created the carpet. The same carpet that’s in the movie, we custom-created it; we designed it ourselves in the computer and digitally printed it onto carpet so that it could be exactly like the carpet in the movie, which doesn’t exist anymore. You can’t go back to the studio and go, ‘Hey! Remember that movie you made in 1980? Do you guys have that carpet?’ None of it exists.”

Watch a walk-through of the Shining experience:



He also makes sure to put in lots of Easter eggs for the obsessive fans: “There’s a key fob for Room 237 that’s stuck in the door that I guarantee you most people don’t even notice. But the fans looking down at the door, they’ll see that exact one that was exactly like the one in the film. …

“What it came down to was staying true to Stanley Kubrick’s vision, particularly his visuals, and in some cases flat-out resist the temptation to have a guy jumping out and scaring you in every scene. We have whole scenes that don’t have a single character in them. There’s nobody in the bathroom, in 237; there’s nobody in the elevator, the blood elevator; there’s nobody in the scene with the Grady twins when they appear and disappear in the hallway. That’s because that doesn’t happen in the movies. We had to find a way to pay off Stanley’s visual iconography and be true to that and still make it scary for people who are coming to a haunted attraction — that was the real challenge.”

With Universal being a theme park, it has to make sure that each horror attraction — and its cast of performers — can withstand the foot traffic. “The ‘Here’s Johnny!’ scene has some complicated physical things. We have to play out that scene so every fan who goes through can see it and they all get that moment, but also make sure it’s repeatable for the performers that are doing it. … They’re going to do that about 60,000 times. They’ll perform that scene at least 60,000 times.”

