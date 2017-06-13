Alison Brie was asked to take her top off during audition for Entourage

Brie… says she was asked to take her top off during an audition for Entourage – Credit: Reuters

Alison Brie has revealed that she was asked to take her top off during an audition for a small role HBO series ‘Entourage’.

The star of ‘Community’ was discussing the audition process for women, and dropped the sleazy bombshell while speaking at the ATX Television Festival in Austin, Texas.

“Early in my career, I auditioned for three lines on an episode of ‘Entourage’ that I had to go on in a bikini! Or like shorts and the tiniest shorts,” she said.

“And they were like, ‘OK, can you take your top off now?’”

Thus far, HBO has not commented on Brie’s remarks.

But others have been quick to denounce such practice.

One casting director, Jen Euston, who has worked for shows like ‘Orange Is The New Black’ and even HBO’s ‘Girls’, said Brie’s comments ‘made me sick’.

Nor I – makes me sick there are producers who abuse their power & if there was a Casting Director present, they did nothing? Inexcusable. https://t.co/BQZdfafg2c — Jen Euston Casting (@jeneuston) June 11, 2017





The show was often found to be troublesome for its sexism – sometimes implied, but often simply overt.

As a result, many were pleased when the movie version of the series bombed at the box office, and was hammered by critics.

And when it comes to auditioning, it’s not just about being asked to take your clothes off – though that’s clearly the worst end of things.

“I’ve gone through auditions for Marvel movies and auditioned a million times for roles with three lines and you are begging for them,” Brie added.

“And I’d be glad to get them! It’s brutal, it just is.”

She’s currently starring in the series ‘Glow’ on Netflix, set in the world of 1980s syndicated women’s professional wrestling.

