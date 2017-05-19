The ‘Alien’ Movies That Never Were: Your Ultimate Guide

Alien: Covenant is the eighth film to feature the legendary extraterrestrial monsters first created by H.R. Giger for Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien, and along the way the series has seen more than its fair share of unlikely twists and turns. Whether it was transitioning from horror to more action-oriented terror with James Cameron’s Aliens or killing off its heroine Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) in Alien 3 or shifting into cloning territory with Alien: Resurrection or the all-out battle of Alien vs. Predator, the franchise has mutated in many novel ways over the past four decades.

And yet the Xenomorphs’ cinematic saga might have played out very differently, given the numerous storylines and alternate versions that were considered but never produced (or at least completed in a satisfactory way). On the eve of Scott’s latest trip to the cold, dark reaches of space, we take a look back at the various aborted Alien movies that might have been.

Alien (1979)

Alien was the brainchild of screenwriter Dan O’Bannon, who teamed with Ronald Shusett on a story that boasted a basic plot outline — space travelers investigate a distress signal on a remote planet and wind up in a face-hugging alien nightmare — that would remain intact throughout. However, there were some noticeable differences in O’Bannon and Shusett’s original treatment. For one, the astronauts, upon arriving on the mysterious planet, would find not only a crashed spaceship (with the “Space Jockey” astronaut instead) but also an ancient pyramid built by a long-gone race. Inside that towering structure, they’d discover the alien’s eggs, as well as indications that this extinct culture revolved around their difficult sexual-reproduction process.

The Nostromo crew discovers the "Space Jockey" in Alien. (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

After O’Bannon and Shusett signed a deal with production company Brandywine, producers David Giler and Walter Hill extensively rewrote the script, with the most notable additions proving to be making Ripley a woman and the inclusion of Ash (Ian Holm), the crew member who, it’s ultimately revealed, is actually an android with other allegiances. Moreover, while Scott considers his theatrical cut to be definitive, he nonetheless agreed — after being told that a new version would be fashioned, with or without his participation — to re-edit the movie with a new scene of Ripley finding Tom Skerritt’s cocooned captain Dallas for the 2003 “Director’s Cut.”

Aliens (1986)

After dealing with a variety of studio and lawsuit-related issues, Giler and Hill began work on a sequel in 1983, at which point James Cameron was approached to spearhead development. The result was a Vietnam-inspired tale that sent Ripley back to the alien planet LV-426 alongside Colonial Marines, and that plumbed all sorts of maternal-instinct dynamics. An expanded “special edition” (which many believe is the film’s definitive version) reinstates a number of sequences, most notably one in which Ripley learns that, while she’s been floating around the galaxy in hyper-sleep, her young daughter has grown old and died.

Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) learns the fate of her daughter in a scene deleted from the theatrical release of Aliens. (Photo: 20th Century Fox)

Alien 3 (1992)

For the third entry in the series, several ideas were bandied about. From the outset, Giler and Hill wanted to focus more on the Weyland-Yutani corporation’s nefarious desire to use the aliens as weapons. There was an initial thought that the action would shift to Earth, but the first real iteration of the script — based on Giler and Hill’s treatment, and penned by famed cyberpunk author William Gibson (Neuromancer) — remained in the cosmos, and focused on Michael Biehn’s Colonel Hicks rather than Ripley (who was in a coma after a fire aboard their ship). Landing on a capitalist mall-world, Hicks would investigate Weyland-Yutani’s scheme to create a race of alien warriors — as well as the similar plans of a Marxist outfit known as the Union of Progressive Peoples. Much biomechanical class warfare would ensue, ultimately resulting in a cliffhanger that would set up a fourth and final installment in which all of humanity would unite (with Ripley back in action) against an army of alien adversaries.