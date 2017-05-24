‘Alien’: Inside the Chestburster Scene That Shocked Audiences — and the Cast

One of the most visceral shocks in movie history is the moment when a newborn alien explodes out of John Hurt’s torso in Alien (1979). In an homage to that scene, which uniquely combined the horrors of childbirth, parasites, and irritable bowel syndrome, the new prequel Alien: Covenant contains multiple body-bursting aliens. The effect is as gruesome and frightening as it was nearly 40 years ago, when it involved a hand puppet, gallons of fake blood, buckets of real animal organs, and a cast of genuinely astonished actors. Here’s how the original chestburster scene in Alien came to be.

Watch the original scene (warning: disturbing and violent imagery):

The monstrous moment takes place at the halfway point of Alien, signaling the film’s shift from suspenseful sci-fi thriller into full nightmare mode. Earlier in the story, the seven-person crew of the commercial spaceship Nostromo makes a brief landing on an unknown planet in order to investigate a distress signal. There, they discover remnants of alien life, including what appear to be eggs. An insectoid creature bursts out from one of those eggs and latches on to the face of executive officer Kane (Hurt). The other crew members are unsuccessful in detaching the “facehugger,” but a few hours after Kane returns to the ship, it scurries away on its own, leaving the officer unharmed.

Or so it seems. Later, during a genial crew meal, Kane begins retching and then convulsing in agonizing pain. As his shipmates reach out to help him, blood suddenly spurts from his chest, and a wormlike creature with razor-sharp teeth — born from the egg laid in Kane’s stomach by the facehugger — emerges from his twitching corpse. The alien hisses and runs off, as the crew (including Ripley, played by Sigourney Weaver) watches in shock.

The chestburster was a defining moment in Alien from the beginning; producers David Giler and Walter Hill have both said that the scene is what sold them on the script. Reportedly, co-screenwriter Dan O’Bannon was inspired by a terrible incident of food poisoning, as well as the life cycle of the parasitic wasp (whose eggs are laid inside, and then hatch out of, other living insects).

However, the script never described the creature in detail. For inspiration, director Ridley Scott pointed concept designer H.R. Giger to a 1944 Francis Bacon painting called Three Studies for Figures at the Base of a Crucifixion. “One of the [figures] has just teeth and red flesh,” Giger, who is Swiss, said in a DVD featurette. “[Scott] liked to have the chestburster like that. And I did some designs that looked something like chickens without feathers, that he was not happy with.” In fact, Scott told Cinefex, he liked the design on paper, but when creature maker Roger Dicken constructed a model, he saw “a plucked, demented turkey … all wrinkled and ancient-looking, like some malevolent Muppet.” For the next version, Dicken and Scott pared the design down to the basics, including a body modeled on the sleek head of the grown alien. “Finally,” said Giger, “we had only the head and the tail, and that was enough.”

The chestburster as it appears in Alien. More

When it came time to shoot the chestburster scene, excitement was in the air; everyone knew that it was a big moment. As to what, exactly, would happen, Scott kept Hurt’s co-stars in the dark. “All it said in the script was, ‘This thing emerges,’” Weaver explained to Empire magazine in 2009. The cast began their morning by shooting the start of the dinner scene, when Kane begins convulsing on the table and bleeding through his shirt. Special effects supervisor Nick Allder threaded a pipe under Hurt’s clothing, attached to a blood pack and a squib, in order to get the effect of spontaneous bleeding. On the first take, the explosion of blood was unexpectedly powerful, lifting up Hurt’s shirt — and making it look as if the creature was trying to push through from underneath. That accidental shot made the final cut.

After Scott got his shots of Kane bleeding and the crew reacting, he sent all the actors except Hurt to their dressing rooms for several hours. “We’re sitting upstairs and nobody knows what the hell is going on. Harry Dean [Stanton] is sitting in the hall playing his guitar,” Veronica Cartwright, who played Lambert, told Empire. Meanwhile, the effects team set up the shot. A prosthetic chest was placed on the table where Hurt had been lying.

