'Alien: Covenant' Prologue Trailer Sees the Crew Enjoy Their "Last Supper"

"To the Covenant!"

So says the crew of the, presumably doomed, ship that is the focus of Ridley Scott's latest chapter in the Alien franchise. Fox dropped a prologue trailer for Alien: Covenant on Wednesday night and in it we see the final few moments of joy before the crew enter cryosleep.

The trailer, that clocks in just under 5 minutes, gives us our first detailed look at the crew members, including the captain played by James Franco, the chief pilot played by Danny McBride as well as other crew members Billy Crudup, Demián Bichir, and, of course, the android played by Michael Fassbender (named Walter in Covenant).

We see McBride rekindle his frosty on-screen relationship with Franco (as seen previously in the comedies Pineapple Express and This Is the End) as well as some hints at the tensions and strains between certain crew members.

Alien: Covenant hits theaters on May 19.