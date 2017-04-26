'Alien: Covenant' Prologue Is a Moody Continuation of 'Prometheus'

By Aaron Couch, The Hollywood Reporter

So this is what Dr. Elizabeth Shaw (Noomi Rapace) and David (Michael Fassbender) were up to after the events of Prometheus.

A newly released prologue for Alien: Covenant picks up after the events of Ridley Scott‘s 2012 Alien prequel. In that film, Shaw and her synthetic pal David went off looking for the creators of humanity. And it turns out, it was a very long journey.

“After we made contact with the Engineers, the Prometheus was destroyed. All hands were lost, but I escaped with Elizabeth in one of their ships,” says David in narration. “I was badly injured in our mission. She put me back together.”

After David (who was nothing but a head when we last saw him in Prometheus) is repaired, he puts Shaw into a sleep chamber so that she can survive the long journey to the alien home world. And there’s plenty of activity when they finally arrive.

Scott’s Alien: Covenant previously released a prologue film in February, one showing the crew of the ship enjoying their last supper. The film follows a group of colonists looking to make a new home for themselves.

20th Century Fox is releasing he film in theaters May 19.

‘Alien: Covenant’: Watch a trailer:

