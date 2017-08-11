'Alien: Covenant' exclusive: Ridley Scott Blu-ray bonus clip breaks down new monsters

Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant didn’t quite reignite interest in the franchise he began back in 1979. But despite its disappointing box-office run ($74 million domestically), the big-budget prequel remains a worthy addition to the sci-fi series, further developing its source material in a number of unexpected ways. One area in which it builds upon its predecessors is the introduction of different alien breeds. In a new behind-the-scenes clip from the movie’s upcoming Blu-ray package debuting exclusively at Yahoo Movies (watch it above), the director discusses the most notable addition to the Xenomorph family.

In the clip, Scott reveals how he used a combination of practical rubber suits and CGI to bring his latest intergalactic monsters to life. That leads him to talk about the Neomorph, a white, faceless variation on the familiar H.R. Giger-invented beast that, he says, is “in a way, the first generation of an alien.” As he explains, that “new form of creature” initially manifests itself in perhaps Alien: Covenant’s most horrifying sequence, set in a medic bay populated by a man with something bursting out of his back and a decidedly unhappy woman trapped inside with him. However, as footage from the film makes clear, that’s not the only time we see the neomorph, which also factors into later portions of the otherworldly proceedings.

Genre fans will get a second chance to give Alien: Covenant a try when it arrives on Blu-ray, 4K Blu-ray, and DVD on Tuesday (it’s on Digital HD now).

Before you watch ‘Alien: Covenant’ on home video, a quick recap of its predecessor, ‘Prometheus’:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: