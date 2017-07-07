'Alien: Covenant' Blu-ray to Include 12 Deleted/Extended Scenes, Plus Special Features

Alien: Covenant didn’t exactly light up the box office earlier this summer, totaling only $73.7 million domestically. That underwhelming showing has to throw the future of the prequel series — which began with 2012’s Prometheus — into some question, though director Ridley Scott has said he has multiple upcoming installments already mapped out. But there’s a case to be made that Covenant is the most underrated movie of 2017, so here’s hoping we haven’t seen the last of the xenomorphs on the big screen. If you haven’t yet checked out Scott’s latest, it’s soon to arrive on home video, in what sounds like a stellar features-packed package.

Twentieth Century Fox has announced the details of the upcoming Blu-ray and DVD packages for Alien: Covenant, with an absolute wealth of supplemental material, the most alluring of which are the 12 extended and/or deleted scenes and a director’s commentary by Ridley Scott:

Prologue (Extended)

Walter in Greenhouse

Oram and Daniels (Extended)

Walter Visits Daniels

Daniels Bedroom Flashback

Jacob’s Funeral (Extended)

Ledwards Fall

Crossing the Plaza (Extended)

Daniels Thanks Walter

Rosenthal Prayer

Walter Reports Back

Stairs to Eggroom (Extended)

Additionally, fans will get the following goodies:

USCSS Covenant

– Meet Walter

– Phobos

– The Last Supper

SECTOR 87 – PLANET 4

– The Crossing

– Advent

– David’s Illustrations – Image Gallery

– The Crossing – Advent – David’s Illustrations – Image Gallery Master Class: Ridley Scott – Documentary on the making of Alien: Covenant

Director Commentary by Ridley Scott

Production Gallery

Furthermore, if you pick up the film from Walmart, Target, or Best Buy, you’ll also get these extras:

Walmart: Alien Day fan art designed t-shirt (4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray formats)

Target: 36-page book packaging featuring an inside look at David’s Lab and the creatures of Alien: Covenant, plus behind-the-scenes photography and concept sketches (Blu-ray format)

Best Buy: Alien baby Xenomorph steelbook (4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray formats)

All in all, Alien: Covenant sounds like it’s going to get a suitably deluxe home-video debut. It’ll be available via Digital HD on August 1, followed by 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on August 15.

‘Alien: Covenant’: Watch a trailer for the home entertainment release:

Read more from Yahoo Movies: