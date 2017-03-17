'Alien: Awakening' May Be the Next Film in Ridley Scott’s Franchise

Even though Ridley Scott’s Alien: Covenant is still a couple months away, the legendary director clearly has his eyes already set on the next film in the franchise.

In an interview with Fandango, it would appear as though the filmmaker accidentally revealed the title of the next installment in the Alien universe, slipping the name Alien: Awakening into a chronological list of the Alien prequel movies.

“There will be another one before we kind of literally and logically, clockwise, back into the rear back head of [the original] Alien, Scott said, making sense of where in the Alien world the films are placed. “It will go Prometheus, Awakening, Covenant … fairly integral where this colonization ship is on the way.”

Whether or not Scott merely had a slight brain lapse remains to be seen, but in all likelihood, the title of the next Alien movie has just been annouced. Fox didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

If this is indeed the case, and Alien: Awakening will be set between the events of Prometheus and Alien: Covenant, then fans could be in for some brain melts while figuring out how to describe the film, as it would be a sequel to Prometheus, but also a prequel to Covenant, which were both themselves prequels to the original Alien series.

In terms of how Alien: Covenant; will differ from its predecessors, Scott teased that the film will be both “gorier and smarter.”

“We raise some very interesting questions about the position and possibility of AI against human condition, and it crosses into the zone of apartheid — kind of like how Roy Batty was treated like a second-class citizen [in Blade Runner],” Scott said.