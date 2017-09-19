Alicia Vikander's photoshopping in Tomb Raider poster comes in for heavy mockery

Those prepping for Alicia Vikander’s debut as Lara Croft in the ‘Tomb Raider’ reboot appear to have spotted something amiss.

A new poster for the forthcoming action-adventure is set to join the ranks of the ‘photoshop fail’, thanks to Alicia’s oddly elongated Gregory Peck (cockney rhyming slang for ‘neck’, which, admittedly, loses something with the additional explanation).





It’s massive, basically. Long and weird-looking, and it seems that hours of retouching by the marketing department involved has resulted in a degree of ‘neck blindness’.

As one can see, in reality her neck is of entirely normal proportions.

Of course, as with anything that’s unveiled to the internet, within minutes people were all over it.

WHAT DID YOU DO TO HER NECK https://t.co/bTg4vsGRJo — Jill Pantozzi ♿ (@JillPantozzi) September 18, 2017





her neck looks like she's a John Carpenter Thing right as it's revealing that it's The Thing pic.twitter.com/RR3nlha5UG — Max Landis (@Uptomyknees) September 18, 2017





As someone with an exceptionally long neck, I'm glad we're finally getting the recognition we deserve in mainstream media. https://t.co/xjXjcQvz8d — Lucy James (@lucyjamesgames) September 18, 2017





I dunno what you guys are talking about, Alicia Vikander's neck looks fine to me. pic.twitter.com/rHaga7G1xB — Chris Wilson (@crwilso) September 18, 2017





Alicia Vikander getting her neck ready for the Tomb Raider poster! pic.twitter.com/CxX1fh0OhR — Stan Drews (@phizzwhizz) September 18, 2017





Alicia Vikander is amazing and I’m excited to see the #TombRaider trailer but wow this poster is awful. What is going on with her neck?! pic.twitter.com/S1cS2a7kOJ — Austin (@AustinCTweets) September 18, 2017





While some simply mocked, others just had to go that one step further.

The only way Vikander's neck makes sense in this poster is if the movie was originally TOMB RAPTOR. pic.twitter.com/VfDRk5mFIU — Bobby (@bobbyrobertspdx) September 18, 2017





Don't know what everyone's complaining about, Alicia Vikander's neck looks totally fine in that Tomb Raider poster. pic.twitter.com/rsaajJChw3 — Stephen Watson (@WatsonTheScot) September 18, 2017





Let’s hope she – quite literally – winds her neck in come the movie’s release in March, 2018.

Read More:

The Rock posts teaser for new Jumanji trailer

Studio defends mother! after audience backlash

Fox push Logan as Oscar contender



