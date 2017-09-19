    Alicia Vikander's photoshopping in Tomb Raider poster comes in for heavy mockery

    Ben Arnold
    UK Movies Writer

    Those prepping for Alicia Vikander’s debut as Lara Croft in the ‘Tomb Raider’ reboot appear to have spotted something amiss.

    A new poster for the forthcoming action-adventure is set to join the ranks of the ‘photoshop fail’, thanks to Alicia’s oddly elongated Gregory Peck (cockney rhyming slang for ‘neck’, which, admittedly, loses something with the additional explanation).


    It’s massive, basically. Long and weird-looking, and it seems that hours of retouching by the marketing department involved has resulted in a degree of ‘neck blindness’.

    As one can see, in reality her neck is of entirely normal proportions.

    Of course, as with anything that’s unveiled to the internet, within minutes people were all over it.







    While some simply mocked, others just had to go that one step further.



    Let’s hope she – quite literally – winds her neck in come the movie’s release in March, 2018.

