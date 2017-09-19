Alicia Vikander tools up in first Tomb Raider trailer

It’s here – ‘Tomb Raider’ just released its first trailer.

And Alicia Vikander looks amazing as a young Lara Croft.

‘Tomb Raider’ is getting a big screen remake, and it’s no secret that it’s going in a very different direction. Starring Alicia Vikander as the young Lara Croft, it looks a far more serious affair than Angelina Jolie’s stint as the iconic PlayStation heroine.

And it looks as though she’s fighting for survival in this new trailer.

The trailer, which is due to be released tomorrow morning, has been revealed on social media by ‘Tomb Raider’ actor, Daniel Wu… and while the video has since been removed, it hasn’t taken long to spread like wildfire.

And here it is:

The official 'Tomb Raider' trailer is out! pic.twitter.com/ppwJh2fJcG — alicia vikander (@badpostalicia) September 19, 2017





Heading back to the iconic adventurer’s youth, ‘Tomb Raider’ follows one of Lara Croft’s first expeditions… and while she’s out to prove that her eccentric father wasn’t quite as mad as he seemed, it looks as though her adventure takes a turn for the worse.

And soon enough, she’s fighting for her life.

Stranded on a mysterious island in the middle of a colossal storm, Lara just wants to get back home… but an encounter with Brother Mathias reveals that there’s far more to this place than meets the eye.

And getting off that rock won’t be as easy as she thought.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Lara Croft is the fiercely independent daughter of an eccentric adventurer who vanished when she was scarcely a teen. Now a young woman of 21 without any real focus or purpose, Lara navigates the chaotic streets of trendy East London as a bike courier, barely making the rent, and takes college courses, rarely making it to class. Determined to forge her own path, she refuses to take the reins of her father’s global empire just as staunchly as she rejects the idea that he’s truly gone. Advised to face the facts and move forward after seven years without him, even Lara can’t understand what drives her to finally solve the puzzle of his mysterious death.”

“Going explicitly against his final wishes, she leaves everything she knows behind in search of her dad’s last-known destination: a fabled tomb on a mythical island that might be somewhere off the coast of Japan. But her mission will not be an easy one; just reaching the island will be extremely treacherous. Suddenly, the stakes couldn’t be higher for Lara, who—against the odds and armed with only her sharp mind, blind faith and inherently stubborn spirit—must learn to push herself beyond her limits as she journeys into the unknown. If she survives this perilous adventure, it could be the making of her, earning her the name Tomb Raider.”

Clearly, Alicia Vikander has pulled out all the stops for this one. And if you’ve played the ‘Tomb Raider’ video game reboot, you’ll appreciate how much she really looks the part.

But will ‘Tomb Raider’ prove to be more than just a rehash of the game?

For now, we’ll have to wait and see.

‘Tomb Raider’ stars Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft, alongside Hannah John-Kamen, Walton Goggins, Dominic West, and Daniel Wu.

Roar Uthaug directed the movie, based on a script by Geneva Robertson-Dworet.

‘Tomb Raider’ heads to cinemas on 16 March 2018.

