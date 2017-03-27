Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft: First 'Tomb Raider' Photos

Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in ‘Tomb Raider’ (Photo: Warner Bros.) More

Alicia Vikander is parlaying her Best Supporting Actress Oscar win for The Danish Girl into a blockbuster headlining role in next year’s Tomb Raider, which will see her stepping into the boots of adventurer extraordinaire Lara Croft. While it’ll be completely divorced from the two prior films featuring the character — the Angelina Jolie-starring Lara Croft: Tomb Raider (2001) and Lara Croft Tomb Raider: The Cradle of Life (2003) — this latest adaptation, from Norwegian director Roar Uthaug (the man responsible for last year’s stellar disaster-movie import The Wave), will be hewing closely to its recently rebooted video game source material. And now we have our first look at the actress in all her rugged glory (see the pics above and below).

Alicia Vikander as Lara Croft in ‘Tomb Raider’ (Photo: Warner Bros.) More

A second pic of the actress shows her handling some sort of pickaxe — no surprise, given the character’s fondness for spelunking. Both photos, debuted by Vanity Fair, confirm that Vikander will be sporting the tank top, cargo pants, and weapons belts that define Croft’s signature style.

So, think we’re looking at the beginnings of Hollywood’s first legitimately great video game-based movie? There’s plenty of time to speculate, since Tomb Raider isn’t scheduled to arrive in theaters until March 16, 2018.

‘Lara Croft Tomb Raider’ Flashback: Watch a trailer for ‘The Cradle Of Life’:

Read More from Yahoo Movies: