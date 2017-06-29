Alice Braga Joins 'New Mutants' as Rosario Dawson Exits

Alice Braga has joined the cast of Josh Boone's X-Men spinoff, New Mutants.

Braga, who stars in USA's Queen of the South, is stepping into the role initially inhabited by Rosario Dawson, who has exited the project. The reason for the departure is unclear.

The Witch and Split star Anya Taylor-Joy, Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams, and Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton are toplining the project, which also has 13 Reasons Why actor Henry Zaga and relative newcomer Blu Hunt in leading roles.

The studio is intent at taking a horror-thriller approach to the spinoff as it seeks to infuse its X-Men slate with distinct flavors a la Deadpool and Logan. Mutants, drawing heavily on the 1980s comic book works by Chris Claremont, Bob McLeod, and Bill Sienkiewicz, will tell of five diverse teens learning to cope with their superpowers who must escape a secret facility where they are being held against their will.

Braga will play Dr. Cecilia Reyes, a medical doctor who has the ability to generate a protective bio-field around herself but also has more going on than she lets on.

New Mutants has a release date of April 13, 2018. Boone and his writing partner, Knate Lee, wrote the script for the project, which is set to shoot in July in Boston.

Brazil-born Braga has appeared in movies such as I Am Legend with Will Smith, Predators, and Elysium. Queen of the South is in the midst of its second season.

She is repped by WME and Roar.

Alice Braga in 'I Am Legend': Watch her in a scene with Will Smith:

Read more from THR: