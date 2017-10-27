Alexander Skarsgard shows off shocking new hairstyle

From Digital Spy

Alexander Skarsgård has debuted a new hairstyle on the red carpet, and it really is something.

It seems to be for a new role – well, we really hope it is or he has to quickly sack his hairdresser.

Basically, he's had the top all shaved off and the sides have been left as they are, like he's naturally going bald.

The actor's new look has caused fans to go into meltdown on Twitter, with one writing: "As if today couldn't get any worse, now Alexander Skarsgard is bald."

Another fan added: "WTFFF alexander skarsgard better win a damn oscar for whatever this movie is."

What has Alexander Skarsgard done to his hair....what has he DONE??? ALEX NOOOOOO - ryan (@ryanissobomb) October 27, 2017

Please tell me that I’m delusional and did not see Alexander Skarsgard’s new haircut correctly - maris (@letohaal) October 27, 2017

As if today couldn’t get any worse, now Alexander Skarsgard is bald - milk&haunty (@tc_martin9) October 27, 2017

Skarsgård is currently shooting The Hummingbird Project alongside Jesse Eisenberg and Salma Hayek, which is hopefully the reason for the dramatic new look.

The film follows a pair of cousins (Skarsgård and Eisenberg) who are looking to make millions in High Frequency Trading, by building a fiber-optic cable straight between Kansas and New Jersey.

In their way is old boss Paul, a psychopathic trader who will stop at nothing to see them fail,

So, we just have to hope the film's worth it – if not at least we're all prepared for what Alexander's going to look like in a few years, eh?

