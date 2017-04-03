Alec Guinness Was Asked to Help Fix Marriages After 'Star Wars' Released

By Ryan Parker, The Hollywood Reporter

Fans really believed The Force was with Alec Guinness after Star Wars was released in 1977.

In an unearthed interview from the BBC’s Parkinson Talk Show, the late actor said he received some “very strange” letters after playing Obi-Wan Kenobi.

“My wife and I’ve got problems, would you mind coming over and living with us for a few months?” Guinness said one of the letters read.

The actor also noted he’d only seen the movie once at that point, but the experience had a profound effect on him, which he noticed just after leaving the theater.

“There’s a sort of wonderful freshness about it … like a wonderful fresh air,” he said. “When I came out of the cinema … I thought, ‘London’s sort of gritty, and dirty and sort of rubbish, isn’t it?’ Because this had all been so invigorating.”

Guinness would have turned 103 on Sunday. He died in August 2000 at the age of 86.

Watch more of the Parkinson interview below:

Read more: Badly Burned Kitten Renamed Hugh Jackman to Honor Wolverine-like Recovery