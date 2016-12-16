Alan Tudyk Panicked After He Lost His ‘Rogue One’ Script

To avoid spoilers, security while making any Star Wars film is very intense. Mark Hamill explained one aspect of it to Polygon. “You get your pages in the morning, and they take them from you as you walk so they can shred them before it somehow leaks,” he explained. “You have security lines you have to walk through, both to and from the set.”

The security for Star Wars: Episode VIII isn’t very different from Rogue One, one would assume. But what happens if you lose your script? Alan Tudyk, who plays K-2SO, told Yahoo Movies about the time it happened to him.

“Our sides, you know, they would give you your sides, and you had to turn them in in the next day,” Tudyk told our Kevin Polowy. “The script gets shrunk down to about that big so you can reference your lines for the day. I lost mine one day.”

Maybe the experience of being a covert agent helped Tudyk out, because he didn’t get caught. “I got past them because they didn’t notice I hadn’t turned them in that day, and I’m looking all over for them in the mud, and all of that,” Tudyk continued. “I went to [castmate Diego Luna], like the next day, and I said, ‘I lost my sides yesterday. I can’t find them, they’re nowhere. Somebody probably picked them up. They’re going to wind up on the Internet, and it has your name across them, I’m going to get in trouble.’ He goes, like, ‘What, are you kidding? I’ve lost five in this week! I can’t be expected to hold on to those things!’”

No matter what, he’s better at keeping secrets than Mads Mikkelsen. Mikkelsen infamously revealed he was playing Jyn Erso’s dad on Sky News in April. Mikkelsen, who plays Galen Erso, told Yahoo Movies about another slip-up.

“I was signing some stuff at a place once, and there was a guy, this is before we shot it, there was a guy who had a Star Wars poster and he wanted me to sign it, which I did,” Mikkelsen said. “And I just added my character’s name, Galen. And at that point I didn’t know what my character was. And he obviously he leaked it, and it just spread like [makes noises that resemble wildfire].”

