Al Gore: Trump cull akin to Game Of Thrones’ Red Wedding

Former US vice president Al Gore has compared the recent firings in Donald Trump’s White House to the Red Wedding in Game Of Thrones.

The politician and climate change activist said the sacking of chief of staff Reince Priebus and short-lived director of communications Anthony Scaramucci in quick succession was reminiscent of the famous massacre that saw the murder of several main characters in the hit show.

Arriving at the UK premiere of An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power, the follow-up to his blockbuster climate change documentary An Inconvenient Truth, he told the Press Association: “Two weeks ago reminded me of the red wedding scene in Game Of Thrones.

“In one instance when we got rid of the first National Security Advisor, the replacement was a much higher quality person in my opinion but where it goes from here is difficult to tell. The next few months could be challenging for America.”

Asked if he believed president Trump would make it through his first term, Mr Gore said: “I have no insight into how this investigation is going but they had a pre-dawn raid unannounced at the home of his campaign manager and that is an indication that they believe something serious was going on, but who knows?

“We will have to wait for the investigation to conclude.”

Mr Gore added he had been disappointed by president Trump’s decision to pull out of the Paris climate accord, but took reassurance from the global recommitment to meet targets.

He said: “I don’t know how to understand what goes on in his mind.

“I don’t want to sound disrespectful but I had reasons to believe in my conversations with him that he would stay in the Paris Agreement.

“I thought he would come to his senses but I was wrong and I think it’s because he has surrounded himself with a rogue’s gallery of climate deniers who are connected to the large carbon polluters and they just got control of his thinking.”

He added: “I was worried when he made his announcement that other countries might use that as an excuse to pull out of the agreement themselves but I was so happy the next day when the entire rest of the world redoubled their commitment to the Paris agreement.

