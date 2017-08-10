Al Gore’s climate change documentary sequel to premiere

Former US vice president Al Gore will address how the perils of climate change can be overcome as he arrives in the UK for the premiere of his new documentary An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power.

The film is a follow-up to his blockbuster 2006 global warming film, An Inconvenient Truth.

The sequel will detail the former vice president’s travels to the areas hardest hit by the effects of climate change and his fight to influence international climate policy.

It will also address US President Donald Trump’s election victory and decision to pull out of the Paris climate agreement.

Tonight’s UK premiere will mark the opening night of Film4 Summer Screen at London’s Somerset House.

Al Gore: Live In Conversation, followed by a screening of the film, will be in cinemas around the UK for one night only on August 11.

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power is released in UK cinemas on August 18.