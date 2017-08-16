Al Gore: 'Donald Trump is nothing if not unpredictable'

“Among the lessons I learned eleven years ago,” explains Al Gore, “was that a movie can be the most effective way to communicate with tens of millions of people.” The former Vice President of the United States, suited, silver-haired and sitting across a table from me in a Mayfair hotel suite, is talking about An Inconvenient Truth. His 2006 documentary about the cataclysmic dangers of climate change, the film proved the perfect platform – earning $49 million at the box office, winning an Oscar and even gaining Gore a share of the 2007 Nobel Peace Prize.

It also won him a fair share of detractors, as television and online commentators were swift to dismantle his claims on global warming. A decade on and Gore is back with a follow-up, An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power. Directed by Bonni Cohen and Jon Shenk, it follows him across the globe on his ceaseless quest to educate and negotiate, including at the 2015 United Nations climate change conference in Paris. Given President Trump’s recent decision to withdraw America from the Paris Agreement, Gore’s new film feels like a sharp and timely reminder of what’s at stake.

When Gore took the film to Cannes in May, he was hopeful that Trump would stay in. As he told me then, “I have criticised Donald Trump’s policies and many of his appointees but I have engaged with him nevertheless and met with him after the election and have continued conversations with him, focused on only one thing – the reasons why the United States should stay in the Paris Agreement.” Yet even then he was uncertain about Trump’s position. “He is nothing if not unpredictable.”

If the subsequent reversal by Trump must’ve felt like a body blow, Gore isn’t letting it show when we meet for a second time. “In that speech, Trump said he was elected to represent Pittsburgh not Paris. And the very next day, the Mayor of Pittsburgh [Democrat Bill Peduto] said, ‘Well, I'm still in! Our city is still in Paris and we're going to go one hundred percent renewable.’ Atlanta has now made that commitment. Many cities have already achieved that including [Republican-run] Georgetown, Texas, as portrayed in the movie.”

Al Gore in a helicopter in Greenland as seen in 'An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power' (© 2017 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved) More

Additionally, over a thousand mayors, businesses, investors and academic institutions have signed a pact called ‘We Are Still In’. “It looks as if the U.S. is going to meet its commitments under the Paris Agreement, regardless of Trump,” says Gore. “It kind of illustrates the law of physics that says for every action there is an equal and opposite reaction. The reaction to Trump is quite strong and very beneficial to the climate.” Still, for all the positivity that Gore exudes, it must feel like two steps forward one back.

He likens it to previous social revolutions in human history: the abolition of slavery, the anti-Apartheid movement, gay rights and equality for women. “All of these have at times seemed impossible and produced despair for the advocates. The late Nelson Mandela said, ‘It’s always impossible until it’s done!’ If someone had told me in the US, even seven years ago, that gay marriage would be legal in all 50 states, and accepted and celebrated by two thirds of the American people, I would’ve said, ‘I sure hope so but what are you smoking?’”

Al Gore with Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau at the U.N. Climate Conference (Paris Agreement) in Paris, France as seen in 'An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth To Power' (© 2017 Paramount Pictures. All Rights Reserved) More

Read More