'Adventures in Moviegoing' Exclusive Clip: Bill Hader Encounters Fellini's '8 1/2' At Age 11

Bill Hader‘s love for movies comes through loud and clear on the IFC series, Documentary Now!, with its riffs on everything from Grey Gardens to Stop Making Sense. For more proof of the Saturday Night Live alum’s well of film knowledge, check out his episode of Adventures in Moviegoing, a Criterion Channel-produced original series, now streaming on FilmStruck. Each episode of the series, which debuts a new chat each month, digs into its guest’s formative experiences as a film buff.

In Yahoo Movies‘ online exclusive clip from Hader’s episode (watch it above), the actor remembers going over to his grandparents’ house to watch Cinemax growing up. But unlike a lot of kids, he wasn’t tuning in for their notorious late night “Skinemax” soft-core line-up. Instead, he was checking out the channel’s Cinema Vanguard, which featured international classics such as Federico Fellini‘s 8 1/2. And what did 11-year-old Bill make of it? “I didn’t get it,” he admits, chuckling.

Other episodes of Adventures in Moviegoing produced so far have featured chats with Roger Corman and Michael Cera. The next installment — with Guillermo Del Toro in conversation with Mythbusters’ Adam Savage — will debut on May 25.

Each episode is accompanied by a guest-curated lineup of movies for FilmStruck members to stream. Hader spotlights and introduces favorites including Ingmar Bergman‘s The Virgin Spring, Jim Jarmusch‘s Down By Law, and the Coen Brothers‘ much-heralded 1984 debut, Blood Simple, which Hader describes as “like a beautiful mousetrap. If that’s their first movie, we’re all f—ed.”

Bill Hader Talks ‘Blood Simple’ on ‘Adventures in Moviegoing’:

