Adele Hosts ‘Despicable Me 3’ Private Screening for Grenfell Tower Survivors

Adele has been busy raising money for the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire, but now she’s also raising spirits for her fellow Londoners.

The Grammy-winning singer held a private screening of the film “Despicable Me 3” for some of the tragedy’s younger survivors and their families just before the weekend.

According to a source with The Sun, Adele sees aiding her community as a full-time job now that Adele Live 2017 is over.

“Being a local Londoner, she’s made no secret about how personally affected she was by the Grenfell Tower blaze and wants to help in every way she can,” claims the source. “While she’s working hard behind the scenes to raise cash, she wanted to treat residents to a night of fun and help take their minds off what happened and organised a private viewing of the brand new ‘Despicable Me 3’ movie.”

Dozens of residents joined Adele for the animated movie on Thursday.

At least 80 people were killed when a fire broke out in the 24-story West London building on June 14. Firefighters originally warned occupants to remain in their apartments, but improper cladding caused the fourth floor fridge-freezer fire to alarmingly accelerate. A final death toll is not expected to be released until at least 2018, but around 255 people are said to have survived.

Adele previously implored her fans to donate to her Grenfell Tower fund while performing at Wembley Stadium back in June.

“It’s been two weeks since the fire, and still the people who were affected by it are homeless,” she said in a pre-show video message. “I promise that the money we raise together will go directly to the people who are living in that block.”

Adele’s act of charity just so happens to coincide with the news that “Despicable Me” is officially the highest-grossing animated franchise of all time. The “Minions” family of films has now grossed $3.528 billion worldwide, beating the five “Shrek” movies’ previous $3.51 billion record.