The Addams Family returning in animated movie from the director of Sausage Party

America’s most ghoulish family are on their way back to the big screen for the first time in almost 25 years – and this time, they’ll be in cartoon form.

Conrad Vernon, co-director of 2016’s adult animated feature ‘Sausage Party,’ is taking the helm on a new animated take on ‘The Addams Family’ for MGM, The Hollywood Reporter has revealed.

Vernon – whose other credits include ‘Shrek 2,’ ‘Monsters Vs Aliens’ and ‘Madagascar 3’ – will direct from a script by Pamela Pettler (writer of ‘Corpse Bride’ and ‘Monster House’). Nothing is known plot-wise, but what do we really need to know other than the film will introduce a new generation to Morticia, Gomez, Fester, Wednesday, Pugsley, Grandmama, Lurch and Thing? And hopefully Cousin It?

It’s appropriate that this latest take on ‘The Addams Family’ should be a cartoon, as the characters started life as a single panel comic created by artist Charles Addams. This inspired the popular TV series starring John Astin and Carolyn Jones, which ran from 1964 to 1966 – at almost the exact same time as that other spooky sitcom ‘The Munsters.’

TV’s original Addams Family More

For modern audiences, the characters are perhaps most closely associated with Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1991 film ‘The Addams Family’ and its 1993 sequel ‘Addams Family Values,’ which cast Anjelica Huston as Morticia, Raul Julia as Gomez and Christopher Lloyd as Fester, and famously introduced Christina Ricci as Wednesday.

Later, Daryl Hannah and Tim Curry took the lead roles in 1998 TV movie ‘Addams Family Reunion.’

Just over two years ago, a picture emerged of the adult Ricci dressed as Morticia, whipping up fan interest in a possible reboot – however, the image proved to be fan art.

Photoshopped image of Christina Ricci as Mortica that bewitched fans in 2015 More

For a time Tim Burton had been attached to direct a stop-motion animated take on the characters, but this project was cancelled in 2013.

We’re told “CG animation work is underway at Cinesite Studios in Vancouver,” but otherwise there are no release dates or casting announcements for this new take on ‘The Addams Family’ at present.

Read More:

If 2017’s movie posters told the truth

The New Mutants gets unexpectedly sinister trailer

9 surprising superhero films on the way



