Adam West's hometown plans day of celebration for the late Batman legend

Batman star Adam West would have been 89 today, and to mark the occasion, his hometown of Walla Walla in Washington will be pulling out all the stops with a day of celebrations.

West, who played Gotham City’s protector, died on June 9 this year.

“We’ve been blown away by the amount of love and support the town of Walla Walla has shown,” West’s daughter Nina Tooley told The Hollywood Reporter.

“Many of the businesses [including Starbucks and Macy’s] have bat signals in the windows, and there are pictures of my dad all over the lobby of our hotel.

“This is a very emotional event for us — bittersweet as we had been planning my dad’s 89th birthday with him before he passed away.”

John Grant, who manages the Marcus Whitman Hotel in the town, is behind the organisation.

“This should have happened a long time ago, but we are going to do it right,” he said.

“We’re going to show his family, and the world, how much Adam is still loved and how proud we have always been of what he stood for.”

There’s a ribbon-cutting event at 1.30pm, along with tours of Walla Walla for out-of-towners, picking out the places where West grew up, live music, a screening of the 2013 documentary ‘Starring Adam West’, and a presentation by Batman comic book artist Ruben Procopio, who created a bust of West’s caped crusader.

In the evening, the Bat signal will be projected on the Marcus Whitman Hotel.

September 19 will also now be officially marked as Adam West Day, while funds for a statue of West are being collected.

Read More:

The Rock posts teaser for new Jumanji trailer

Studio defends mother! after audience backlash

Fox push Logan as Oscar contender