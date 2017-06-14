Adam West had completed his final Batman performance in new animated movie before his death

Upcoming animated film ‘Batman vs Two-Face,’ will feature the late Adam West’s final performance in his signature role (credit: Warner Bros)

Bat-fans saddened by the recent passing of Adam West may take some comfort in learning that the beloved ‘Batman’ actor’s final performance in the role will see the light of day.

West – who died last Friday aged 88 from leukemia – had returned to the role of Batman, alongside his old co-stars Burt Ward (Robin) and Julie Newmar (Catwoman), for 2016 animated feature ‘Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders.’ He had subsequently been set to voice his signature role once more in a second animated film, ‘Batman vs. Two-Face.’

Happily, it has been reported that West had indeed completed work on ‘Batman vs. Two-Face’ prior to his death. According to 13th Dimension, Warner Bros have confirmed this.

Adam West (right) with Burt Ward in 2014 (credit: WENN) More

The film sounds like it will be a must-see for fans, as not only will it once again also feature Ward as Robin and Newmar as Catwoman, but the role of Two-Face has gone to none other than ‘Star Trek’ legend William Shatner.

This marks the second time Adam West worked with Shatner, as the two actors had previously appeared together in a notoriously awful TV pilot ‘Alexander the Great.’

No release date has been confirmed for ‘Batman vs Two-Face’ at present, but it would seem likely to go direct to home entertainment at some point in late 2017 or early 2018.

Read More:

Fellow Batman actors pay tribute to Adam West

Joel Schumacher apologises for Batman & Robin

Tom Holland reveals Spider-Man trilogy plans



