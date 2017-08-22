Adam Scott's stepson is literally the Antichrist in the trailer for 'Little Evil'

By Devan Coggan, Entertainment Weekly

Poor Adam Scott.

In the trailer for the new Netflix horror-comedy Little Evil, Scott stars as Gary, who’s building a new life with his new wife, Samantha (Evangeline Lilly). The good news is that Samantha is perfect for him, and they have a great, loving relationship. The bad news is that her 6-year-old son, Lucas (Owen Atlas), is the literal spawn of Satan.

Writer-director Eli Craig is no stranger to horror-comedy, having directed Tucker and Dale vs. Evil, and the first trailer for Little Evil looks like a pitch-perfect tribute to demon child movies, with Lucas terrifying birthday clowns, conversing with his goat sock puppet, and dressing exactly like Damien from The Omen.

Donald Faison, Chris D’Elia, Clancy Brown, and Bridget Everett also star. Little Evilwill debut on Netflix on Sept. 1.