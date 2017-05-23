Has Adam Sandler Actually Managed To Make A Good Movie?

From Esquire UK

Adam Sandler has become somewhat synonymous with critically-panned movies… we mean, just taking a stroll through his Rotten Tomatoes page is enough.

Pixels? 17%. Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (yep, they actually made a sequel) 5%. The Ridiculous Six? 0%.

And while you may write the man off, don't get too carried away, as Sandler has (for once) just made a good movie.

According to the hype at Cannes, his new film The Meyerowitz Stories is an absolute smash with the critics, recieving a four-minute standing ovation at its premiere.

The Meyerowitz Stories already has a 92% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, and critics have been quick to lavish praise on the star.

The Guardian called him a "formidable screen actor", while Vanity Fair argued that his turn in this movie was "tremendous".

Heck, The Skinny suggested that "Sandler's turn is so good it could kickstart a minor comeback after his years in the wilderness".

Sandler leads the film as the son of a sculptor and college professor (Dustin Hoffman) as his estranged family gathers to celebrate the latter's work.

The Netflix movie co-stars Ben Stiller and Emma Thompson and is directed by Noah Baumbach (The Squid and the Whale, Frances Ha).

Of course, Sandler has turned-in acclaimed performances before, most notably in 2002's Punch Drunk Love, though this certainly follows in that ilk.

Sandler has signed a multiple movie deal with Netflix, The Ridiculous Six being the first to be released, and while it got a critical mauling it became a massive success for the streaming giant.

With The Meyerowitz Stories, perhaps some acclaim for Sandler may now be in order for once?

