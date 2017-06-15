Actress Rebel Wilson wins defamation case against publisher

Rebel Wilson has won a defamation trial in Australia against a magazine publisher which the Australian actress accused of costing her roles in Hollywood.

Articles claimed she lied about her age, the origins of her first name and her upbringing in Sydney.

The Victoria state Supreme Court jury of six women deliberated for two days before delivering its verdict on Thursday against Bauer Media, publisher of Australian magazines Woman’s Day, Australian Women’s Weekly, NW and OK.

Justice John Dixon will decide how much money to award the 37-year-old actress, best known for her work in comedies such as Pitch Perfect and Bridesmaids.

Wilson said outside court she feels the “stain” has been removed from her reputation.