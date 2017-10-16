Actress describes ‘Orwellian’ type of fear surrounding Harvey Weinstein

Actress Alice Evans has described an “Orwellian type of fear” surrounding Harvey Weinstein.

She made the comments as the Metropolitan Police investigate five allegations involving Weinstein, dating back to the late 1980s.

Evans became one of the latest women, at the weekend, to reveal an encounter with the movie mogul, saying that when she rejected his advances he told her: “Let’s hope your boyfriend’s career goes well.”

“That has stayed with me forever,” she said of the comment about Liar actor Ioan Gruffudd, who had just screen-tested for a Weinstein film.

“It’s repugnant to me that he would say that because we all know what he meant.”

Asked about not coming forward earlier, she told Good Morning Britain: “Who would we raise our heads to?…

“I can’t go to the police. He didn’t do anything legally wrong… Everybody needed Harvey Weinstein so everybody was prepared to imagine it maybe wasn’t as bad as they thought. I don’t think anybody said, ‘Go away and have sex with this man.’

“He had what everybody wanted. He was in a position of power.”

She added: “I know of girls who told other girls to be careful. The girls went in, had whatever they had to do with Harvey, and told Harvey about the other girls. Harvey called the other girls and said, ‘Don’t you ever talk bad about me again.’ Can you imagine that Orwellian kind of fear?

“Almost like World War Two, with the French, you weren’t sure who was your friend and who wasn’t.”

Her comments came as Star Wars director JJ Abrams called Weinstein a “monster”.

“Someone said to me the other day that they are sick of hearing people talk about how disgusting it is,” he told The Hollywood Reporter.

“I don’t think enough can be said about how viciously repulsive his abuse of power was. He’s a monster.”

Meanwhile, a third woman contacted British police with sexual assault claims against Weinstein.

On Sunday, an alleged victim said Weinstein assaulted her in Westminster in 1992.

Earlier, Scotland Yard confirmed three allegations were made relating to alleged sexual assaults in London in 2010, 2011 and 2015.

This followed another allegation, passed to Scotland Yard detectives by Merseyside Police this week, relating to an alleged sexual assault in the capital in the late 1980s.

The latest allegations, made to police on Sunday, came as more British women came forward saying they were raped by Weinstein.

