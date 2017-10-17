Actors who got involved with foreign dictators

As we celebrate the release of Armando Iannucci’s ‘The Death of Stalin’, a hilariously and bleak look at the last days of Stalin’s reign over Russia, we take a look at the actors who got themselves mixed up with global dictators.

Most Hollywood stars are happy to stay in their little LA bubble, but it takes a special kind of famous person to become intimate with a brutal dictator.

Nicolas Cage – Nursultan Nazarbayev

Full-time meme creator Nicolas Cage came up with the goods once more this summer, when a photograph of him at Kazakhstan’s Eurasia Film Festival wearing a full-length fur coat – complete with Cossack-style hat – hit the internet. As funny as his thousand-yard-stare was, Cage was criticised for seemingly endorsing the 26-year regime of Kazakhstan’s President Nazarbayev, who has been known to arrest critics and whose citizens have been massacred during peaceful protest. “Cage should be mortified that he participated in a whitewashing stunt for a murderous tyrant,” said the Human Rights Foundation. “I enjoyed the architecture of your capital,” Cage said at the event. “What I saw reminded me of an old black-and-white film that depicted the future.”

Seth Rogen & James Franco – Kim Jong-Un

Of all the potential catalysts for the next World War, no one could have predicted a Seth Rogen movie would have come closest to kickstarting the apocalypse. The comedy, starring Rogen and James Franco as journalists who are hired by the CIA to assassinate Kim Jong-Un, reportedly angered the North Korean dictator. The Korean Central News Agency responded: “Making and releasing a film on a plot to hurt our top-level leadership is the most blatant act of terrorism and war and will absolutely not be tolerated,” eventually causing Sony to scale down the movie’s release. Sony Pictures were hacked shortly after the kerfuffle and the FBI claimed they had “credible evidence” that Korea were involved.

Dennis Rodman – Kim Jong-Un

Bad actor and occasional basketball Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman has somehow found himself in the position of America’s unofficial ambassador to North Korea. The former LA Lakers forward and star of Jean-Claude Van Damme action flick ‘Double Team’ found himself playing diplomat after he struck up a friendship with North Korea’s pocket despot Kim Jong-Un during a state visit. Calling their relationship a “bromance”, Rodman went on to say: “We laugh, we sing karaoke, we do a lot of cool things together like skiing and riding horses. Every time I see him, he’s always calm, he’s always smiling especially with his family. To me, in person, if you see him he’s just like anybody else.” Just a perfectly normal couple of buddies, shooting hoops. Nothing to see here.

Gerard Depardieu – Vladimir Putin

