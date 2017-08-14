Actor and Screenwriter Joseph Bologna has died

Joseph Bologna has died, aged 82.

The actor, playwright and screenwriter was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer three years ago, and passed away Sunday morning at City of Hope hospital in Duarte, California.

His wife of 52 years, actress Renée Taylor, released a statement:

“He had a beautiful life and a beautiful death having fully and gratefully experienced three years since being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at Cedars Sinai,” she explained.

– Arnie’s Greatest One-Liners

– Vote For Your Bond 25 Dream Team

– Jeanne Moreau Has Died Aged 89

“[He received] a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Night of 100 Stars on February 26, of this year,” she added, “[taking] a month-long trip to his favourite place, Italy, with his family in June, and [attending] the 35th Anniversary celebration of My Favorite Year, on July 27th.”

Joseph Bologna in My Favorite Year – Credit: MGM More

Joseph Bologna was perhaps best known for ‘My Favorite Year’ – the hit 1982 comedy starring Peter O’Toole, Mark Linn-Baker, and Jessica Harper. He was also known for the likes of ‘Transylvania 6-5000’ and in recent years, appeared in Adam Sandler’s ‘Big Daddy’ as well as lending his voice to ‘Ice Age: The Meltdown’.

But he was also known for his writing.

Bologna received an Oscar nomination for Best Adapted Screenplay, which he shared with his wife and David Zelag Goodman, for his work on ‘Lovers and Other Strangers’ – a movie based on the couple’s earlier Broadway play.

In fact, they penned 22 plays in total, including ‘It Had to Be You’, ‘Bermuda Avenue Triangle’ and ‘If You Ever Leave Me I’m Going With You!’.

They also won an Emmy Award for ‘Acts of Love and Other Comedies’.

Bologna’s final movie is yet to be released – ‘Tango Shalom’, starring himself, his wife, and their lifelong friend, Lainie Kazan. Rather fittingly, the movie is a bit of a family affair, with his daughter Zizi Bologna serving as music supervisor with his son, Gabriel as director.

RIP Joseph Bologna, who died 13 August 2017.

– Arnie Celebrated 70th Birthday With Stallone

– IT Filmmakers Wanted Tilda Swinton Aa Pennywise

– George Clooney Threatens To Sue French Magazine