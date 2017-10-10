Actor Romola Garai speaks of ‘humiliating’ encounter with Harvey Weinstein

British actress Romola Garai has claimed disgraced Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein wore a dressing gown as he auditioned her for a movie role when she was just 18.

Speaking to the Guardian, the film star described the encounter at the Savoy Hotel as “humiliating”, and accused Weinstein of putting aspiring, young female actors in such situations to prove he had the power to do so.

Weinstein has been dismissed from the Weinstein Company following allegations of sexual harassment.

Days before his sacking, he issued an apology after claims were made by women with whom he had worked, including Ashley Judd, although he has not directly addressed the allegations.

Harvey Weinstein was dismissed from the Weinstein Company following allegations of sexual harassment (Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File) More

Garai, who starred in the film Atonement, told the Guardian: “Like every other woman in the industry, I’ve had an ‘audition’ with Harvey Weinstein, where I’d actually already had the audition but you had to be personally approved by him.”

The 35-year-old added: “I had to go to his hotel room in the Savoy, and he answered the door in his bathrobe.

“I was only 18. I felt violated by it, it has stayed very clearly in my memory.”

Several high-profile Hollywood stars have thrown their support behind those who have spoken out about Weinstein.

Kate Winslet has spoken out about Harvey Weinstein (Yui Mok/PA) More

In a statement released to Variety magazine, Kate Winslet said: “The fact that these women are starting to speak out about the gross misconduct of one of our most important and well-regarded film producers is incredibly brave and has been deeply shocking to hear.

“The way Harvey Weinstein has treated these vulnerable, talented young women is not the way women should ever ever deem to be acceptable or commonplace in any workplace.”

Dame Judi Dench, 82, who has previously credited Weinstein with helping her career, said in a statement: “Whilst there is no doubt that Harvey Weinstein has helped and championed my film career for the past 20 years, I was completely unaware of these offences which are, of course, horrifying and I offer my sympathy to those who have suffered, and wholehearted support to those who have spoken out.”

And actress Meryl Streep addressed the reports in a statement sent by her publicist to the Huffington Post.

Meryl Streep (Ian West/PA) More

Read More