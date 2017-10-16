Actor ‘regrets’ working on Woody Allen film, donates salary to anti-rape charity

Actor Griffin Newman has said he regrets working on a Woody Allen film and that he has donated his entire salary to an anti-sexual violence organisation.

Newman posted a series of tweets about his feelings working on the untitled Allen project – including that he believes the director to be “guilty” – prior to Allen speaking out about the ongoing Harvey Weinstein scandal.

The actor said that the revelations in recent days, which have seen a number of women in the film industry accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment, prompted him to speak out and air his own “guilt”.

In a lengthy series of tweets, the 28-year-old US actor said that he does not have “evidence” of Allen’s guilt but shared an open letter penned by Allen’s adoptive daughter Dylan Farrow in The New York Times in 2014, which Newman said led him to make his decision.

Farrow had claimed that in 1992 at the family’s Connecticut home, Allen led her to a “dim, closet-like attic” and “then he sexually assaulted me”.

Allen was investigated over the 1992 accusation, but prosecutors elected not to charge him, and he has always vehemently denied the claims.

Newman wrote on Twitter: “I need to get this off my chest:”

Listing in bullet points, he added: “I worked on Woody Allen’s next movie. I believe he is guilty. I donated my entire salary to RAINN.”

The charity he said he has donated to is the Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network, America’s largest anti-sexual violence organisation and leading authority on sexual violence.

Newman continued: “It’s a one scene role. I spent a month debating whether or not to quit. I deeply regret my final decision.”

The actor, best known for appearing in Amazon series The Tick, said that he did not quit the job at the time because “my parents were incredibly proud” and “I felt there things to be gained from the experience on that set”.

He added: “I was a coward.”

Newman said: “It was an educational experience for all the wrong reasons. I learned conclusively that I cannot put my career over my morals again.

“I had been feeling this way for the last month, but the awful continuance revelations of the last week compounded my guilt ten fold.

“I’ve spent the last decade struggling as an actor, and learned to sideline my views because the thought of closing any doors was terrifying.

