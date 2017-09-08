More action, gags and Goldblum in Thor: Ragnarok TV spot

Just in case you didn’t know, Chris Hemsworth’s mighty god of thunder is coming back for a third solo adventure – but, not unlike ‘Captain America: Civil War’ (which, of course, Hemsworth sat out), Thor is far from alone this time around.

Indeed, as the previous theatrical trailers have revealed, ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ sees our hero put together a new team of his own – which, as this new TV spot reveals, will be called the… Revengers. Possibly.

Well, so far the motley crew of Thor, Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and newcomer Valkyrie (‘Creed’ star Tessa Thompson) have gone without a name, informally dubbed ‘Team Thor’ in some quarters. But if The Revengers sounds good to you, then feel free to use it, we won’t judge.

At this point, Marvel movie fans won’t need much incentive to get more excited about ‘Thor: Ragnarok,’ which looks to be the biggest, most humorous and – as the recent character posters might imply – literally the most colourful ‘Thor’ movie of them all.

This new TV spot gives us a few snippets of footage we haven’t seen before, perhaps most notably with a bit more of Jeff Goldblum’s character, the Grandmaster – this time in full master of ceremonies mode, in the form of a giant holographic projection addressing, the crowd as his mightiest gladiators, Thor and Hulk, enter the arena.

Filling out the ensemble are Cate Blanchett as the villain of the piece, Hela, with Karl Urban as her henchman Skurge. Also returning from the earlier ‘Thor’ movies are Idris Elba as Heimdall, and Anthony Hopkins as Odin (although, interestingly, we’ve yet to see a glimpse of him in any trailers).

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ opens in UK cinemas on 24 October.

Read More:

Kong: Skull Island director blasts own movie

Apple and Amazon bid for Bond rights

Christian Bale gains weight for Dick Cheney role