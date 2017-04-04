Academy Sets Oscar Dates for Next Four Years

Mark your calendar for the next four Oscars dates: ABC and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Tuesday that next year's 90th Academy Awards will be held on Sunday, March 4.

In 2019, the date will move back into February, specifically Feb. 24. In 2020, the ceremony is set for Feb. 23, and in 2021, it will take place on Feb. 28.

Next year's Oscars date, which had been previously announced, is moving into March in order to stay clear of the Winter Olympics, which will hold their closing night ceremony in Pyeongchang, South Korea on Feb. 25.

The key dates for the 90th Oscars are similar to those of the past Oscars season, except for the start of final voting, which will begin on Feb. 20, a week later than final voting began this past Oscar season when it began on Feb. 13.

The key dates for the key dates for the upcoming awards season follows:

Nov. 11 Governors Awards

Jan. 5 Nominations voting opens

Jan. 12 Nominations voting closes

Jan. 23 Oscar nominations announcement

Feb. 5 Oscar nominees luncheon

Feb. 10 Scientific and Technical Awards

Feb. 20 Final voting opens

Feb. 27 Final voting closes

Feb. 28 The Oscar Concert

March 4 90th Oscars