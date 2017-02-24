Academy Reveals Meryl Streep Will Be Presenter at Oscars

Meryl Streep will have another opportunity to confront president Donald Trump at the 89th Academy Awards on Sunday.

The actress, who has earned more nominations than any other actor in history from the Academy, famously called out Trump during her acceptance speech for the lifetime achievement award at the Golden Globes in January, in which she chastised the president for mocking The New York Times' Serge Kovaleski, a disabled reporter.

Streep also defended her anti-Trump speech, as well as voiced support for transgender rights, at the Human Rights' Campaign 2017 Greater New York Gala dinner earlier this month.

Now, the Academy has officially announced that Streep will be one of the presenters at the Oscars on Sunday night.

Also announced as presenters were former Oscar winners Matt Damon, Faye Dunaway, Warren Beatty and Octavia Spencer as well as Oscar nominees Ryan Gosling, Salma Hayek, Dev Patel, and Taraji P. Henson. Jason Bateman, Vince Vaughn, Jennifer Aniston and Sofia Boutella will also present.

Read more: Oscars: Jack Black Wants Meryl Streep to Win Best Actress, Talk "More Shit About That Asshole" Donald Trump