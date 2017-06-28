Academy Invites Record 774 New Members — Including Your Favorite Superheroes

The Academy announced on Wednesday that it’s inviting 774 new members — a record-breaking number.

It marks the second year in a row that the institution has broken its own record; last year, it set a new high-water mark by inviting 683 new members.

Among the high-profile actors newly invited to the Academy are Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot, Moonlight Oscar nominee Naomie Harris, Marvel heroes Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth and Chris Pratt, Donald Glover, Riz Ahmed, Adam Driver, Dwayne Johnson, Priyanka Chopra, Leslie Jones, Betty White, Amy Poehler, Anna Faris, Margot Robbie, Channing Tatum, Kristen Stewart, Shailene Woodley, Ruth Negga, and Rupert Grint.

Directors invited to join the new class include Moonlight Best Picture winner Barry Jenkins, Get Out’s Jordan Peele, Suicide Squad’s David Ayer, Theodore Melfi (Hidden Figures), and the Russo brothers (Captain America: Civil War, Captain America: The Winter Soldier).

The new class, representing 57 countries, is 39 percent female, the Academy notes. This marks an uptick from the previous 28 percent, and the 27 percent in 2016. Seven of the branches — actors, casting directors, costume designers, designers, documentary, executives, and film editors — invited more women than men this year.

Additionally, people of color make up 30 percent of the new class — a significant statistic following the #OscarsSoWhite protest that made waves in 2016. According to the Academy’s announcement, there has been a 331 percent increase of people of color invited to join the Academy from 2015-17.

The Academy has vowed to make its membership better reflect the world demographics, after many years of criticism that women, racial minorities and international artists were under-represented. As a result, the number of new-member invitations has risen steadily.

For the years between 2004 and 2012, the average was 133. In 2013, that doubled, to 276; in 2014, it was 271. There was another big jump in 2015, when 322 invitations went out, and last year, when the Academy hit a record 683. As of January, there were 6,687 voting members of AMPAS.

See the full list of 2017 invitees below.

Actors



Riz Ahmed – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Nightcrawler”



Debbie Allen – “Fame,” “Ragtime”



Elena Anaya – “Wonder Woman,” “The Skin I Live In”



Aishwarya Rai Bachchan – “Jodhaa Akbar,” “Devdas”



Amitabh Bachchan – “The Great Gatsby,” “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…”



Monica Bellucci – “Spectre,” “Bram Stoker’s Dracula”



Gil Birmingham – “Hell or High Water,” “Twilight” series



Nazanin Boniadi – “Ben-Hur,” “Iron Man”



Daniel Brühl – “The Zookeeper’s Wife,” “Inglourious Basterds”



Maggie Cheung – “Hero,” “In the Mood for Love”



John Cho – “Star Trek” series, “Harold & Kumar” series



Priyanka Chopra – “Baywatch,” “Barfi!”



Matt Craven – “X-Men: First Class,” “A Few Good Men”



Terry Crews – “The Expendables” series, “Draft Day”



Warwick Davis – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Harry Potter” series



Colman Domingo – “The Birth of a Nation,” “Selma”



Adam Driver – “Silence,” “Star Wars: The Force Awakens”



Joel Edgerton – “It Comes at Night,” “Loving”



Chris Evans – “Captain America” series, “Snowpiercer”



Luke Evans – “Beauty and the Beast,” “The Girl on the Train”



Fan Bingbing – “I Am Not Madame Bovary,” “Cell Phone”



Elle Fanning – “The Beguiled,” “20th Century Women”



Golshifteh Farahani – “Paterson,” “AboutElly”



Anna Faris – “Scary Movie” series, “Brokeback Mountain”



Tom Felton – “A United Kingdom,” “Harry Potter” series



Rebecca Ferguson – “The Girl on the Train,” “Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation”



Lou Ferrigno – “The Incredible Hulk,” “Hercules”



Gal Gadot – “Wonder Woman,” “Fast & Furious” series



Charlotte Gainsbourg – “Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer,” “Melancholia”



Jeff Garlin – “Safety Not Guaranteed,” “WALL-E”



Spencer Garrett – “Public Enemies,” “Thank You for Smoking”



Domhnall Gleeson – “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” “Ex Machina”



Sharon Gless – “The Star Chamber,” “Airport 1975”



Donald Glover – “The Martian,” “Magic Mike XXL”



Judy Greer – “Jurassic World,” “13 Going on 30”



Rupert Grint – “Moonwalkers,” “Harry Potter” series



Noel Gugliemi – “Lowriders,” “The Fast and the Furious”



Jon Hamm – “Baby Driver,” “The Town”



Armie Hammer – “The Birth of a Nation,” “The Social Network”



Naomie Harris – “Moonlight,” “Skyfall”



Leila Hatami – “A Separation,” “Leila”



Anne Heche – “Rampart,” “DonnieBrasco”



Lucas Hedges – “Manchester by the Sea,” “Moonrise Kingdom”



Chris Hemsworth – “Thor” series, “Rush”



Ciarán Hinds – “Silence,” “Munich”



Aldis Hodge – “Hidden Figures,” “Straight Outta Compton”



Bryce Dallas Howard – “Jurassic World,” “The Help”



Bonnie Hunt – “The Green Mile,” “Jerry Maguire”



Jiang Wen – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Let the Bullets Fly”



Dwayne Johnson – “Moana,” “Central Intelligence”



Leslie Jones – “Ghostbusters,” “Masterminds”



Keegan-Michael Key – “Don’t Think Twice,” “Keanu”



Aamir Khan – “3 Idiots,” “Lagaan”



Irrfan Khan – “Life of Pi,” “Slumdog Millionaire”



Salman Khan – “Sultan,” “Bajrangi Bhaijaan”



Rinko Kikuchi – “Pacific Rim,” “Babel”



Zoë Kravitz – “Divergent” series, “Mad Max: Fury Road”



Sanaa Lathan – “Out of Time,” “Love and Basketball”



Carina Lau – “Infernal Affairs 2,” “Days of Being Wild”



Tony Leung – “The Grandmaster,” “Lust, Caution”



Rami Malek – “Short Term 12,” “The Master”



Leslie Mann – “Funny People,” “Knocked Up”



Kate McKinnon – “Ghostbusters,” “Office Christmas Party”



Sienna Miller – “The Lost City of Z,” “American Sniper”



Janelle Monáe – “Hidden Figures,” “Moonlight”



Michelle Monaghan – “Patriots Day,” “Gone Baby Gone”



Viggo Mortensen – “Captain Fantastic,” “The Lord of the Rings” series



Ruth Negga – “Loving,” “Warcraft”



Franco Nero – “The Lost City of Z,” “Django”



Elizabeth Olsen – “Avengers: Age of Ultron,” “Martha Marcy May Marlene”



Deepika Padukone – “xXx: Return of Xander Cage,” “Piku”



Sarah Paulson – “Blue Jay,” “12 Years a Slave”



Robert Picardo – “Hail, Caesar!,” “TheMeddler”



Amy Poehler – “Inside Out,”“Sisters”



Chris Pratt – “Guardians of the Galaxy” series, “Jurassic World”



Zachary Quinto – “Star Trek” series, “Snowden”



Édgar Ramírez – “The Girl on the Train,” “Joy”



Phylicia Rashad – “Creed,” “For Colored Girls”



Margot Robbie – “Suicide Squad,” “The Wolf of Wall Street”



Maya Rudolph – “Maggie’s Plan,” “Bridesmaids”



Hiroyuki Sanada – “Life,” “The Twilight Samurai”



Henry G. Sanders – “Selma,” “Whiplash”



Rodrigo Santoro – “300,” “Love Actually”



Rade Šerbedžija – “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1,” “The Quiet American”



Nestor Serrano – “The Insider,” “Lethal Weapon 2”



Amanda Seyfried – “Les Misérables,” “Mean Girls”



Molly Shannon – “Other People,” “Me and Earl and the Dying Girl”



Anna Deavere Smith – “Rachel Getting Married,” “Philadelphia”



Hailee Steinfeld – “The Edge of Seventeen,” “True Grit”



Kristen Stewart – “Café Society,” “Twilight” series



Omar Sy – “Inferno,” “The Intouchables”



Wanda Sykes – “Snatched,” “Evan Almighty”



Channing Tatum – “Hail, Caesar!,” “Foxcatcher”



Aaron Taylor-Johnson – “Nocturnal Animals,” “Kick-Ass”



Lauren Tom – “The Joy Luck Club,” “Cadillac Man”



Jeanne Tripplehorn – “The Firm,” “Basic Instinct”



Paz Vega – “Kill the Messenger,” “Sex and Lucía”



Dee Wallace – “Grand Piano,” “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial”



Ming-Na Wen – “Mulan,” “The Joy Luck Club”



Betty White – “You Again,” “The Proposal”



Rebel Wilson – “Pitch Perfect” series, “Bridesmaids”



Mary Elizabeth Winstead – “10 Cloverfield Lane,” “Swiss Army Man”



BD Wong – “Mulan,” “Jurassic Park”



Shailene Woodley – “The Spectacular Now,” “The Descendants”



Donnie Yen – “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Ip Man”

