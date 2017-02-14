Academy Award Winner Matt Damon Knows Labeling Him as ‘Academy Award Winner Matt Damon’ in Trailers Is Slightly Misleading

Matt Damon is occasionally billed as an Academy Award winner in movie trailers. It’s technically true – he won an Oscar in 1998 alongside Ben Affleck for writing Good Will Hunting. However, when he’s billed as an Academy Award winner, it seems like the trailer is saying Damon won an Oscar for acting. Which he hasn’t.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon winning their Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting in 1998. (Photo: AP Photo/Susan Sterner) More

Damon has been nominated! In 1998 he was up for Best Actor in Good Will Hunting, 2010 saw him in the running for Best Supporting Actor for Invictus and then last year’s ceremony saw him among the nominees for Best Actor after his performance in The Martian. But, alas he didn’t win for any of those performances.

Matt Damon’s most recent Academy Award nomination for acting came in 2016 for his performance in The Martian (Photo: Century Fox Film Corp/courtesy Everett Collection) More

In an interview with Good Morning Britain, Damon joked about being billed as an Academy Award winner. “I received mine for screenwriting,” Damon said with a smile. “So I never thought that they would include that in my name, because it’s like, if I didn’t write the movie, why are they, you know…? But [the studio is] like, ‘It doesn’t matter. You have one. So we’ll just say Academy Award winner.’ And it always looks like I’ve got one for acting, but I didn’t.”

Matt Damon has been nominated at this year’s Academy Awards! But it was for producing Manchester by the Sea, so he’ll have to wait at least one more year for an Academy Award for acting.

New Actor Officially Cast as R2-D2 in ‘Star Wars’:

Read more:

Tell us what you think! Hit us up on Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram or leave your comments below.