Oscar Oops! ABC Apologizes for Mistakenly Naming Amy Adams, Tom Hanks as Nominees

ABC Digital has apologized for mistakenly naming Amy Adams and Tom Hanks as Academy Award nominees on the Oscars website on Tuesday.

"This morning, in an attempt to release breaking news as announced, ABC Digital briefly posted inaccurate nomination information on the Oscar.com website," reads a statement from ABC. "The nominees announced by the Academy on Twitter were accurate. ABC quickly identified and corrected the errors. We apologize to the Academy, press and fans for any confusion."

Sources say Adams wasn't aware she'd been listed as a nominee until after the mistake was corrected.

Jezebel was first to report on the Adams mistake, with a screengrab of ABC's mobile site in which "Amy Adams, Arrival" replaced "Ruth Negga, Loving" in the best actress category. Hanks was added to the best actor category for his role in Sully.

Both Adams' and Hanks' lack of a nomination were seen as snubs, as they had been expected to be nominated. Adams was trending on Twitter with disappointed fans reacting to the news.

