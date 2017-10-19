Aamir Khan: Bollywood's not so Secret Superstar leaves audiences wrestling with their conscience

From playing a wrestler to an alien, to a man confronted by the horrors of partition, Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan is nothing if not versatile, yet he always manages to bring an authenticity to the screen which is true to the voice of Indian cinema and has made him one of the country’s most cutting edge actors of his generation. The common thread in Aamir Khan’s films however, is that they always leave their audiences wrestling with their conscience.

The role of women in society has become a common theme in his films in recent years. His last film, Dangal, was a David and Goliath tale of adversity, based on a true story about a former amateur wrestler, who battles his own demons, not least his bitterness over the lack of an heir to fulfil his dream of winning India's first gold medal in the sport.

But when his daughters get into a fight with some boys who harass them on the way home from school and emerge victorious, he decides to train them to become wrestling champions and in the process, challenges his own and his country's views on what it is to be an Indian woman.

The film which came out at Christmas went on to become the top grossing Bollywood movie of all time after amassing more than £41m at the box office worldwide in just three weeks.

In his latest screen offering, Secret Superstar, Khan revisits the same themes explored in Dangal and takes them a step further in a tale of love and redemption with a toe tapping soundtrack to boot.

Unapologetically Bollywood in all its musical, melodramatic glory, the film, which sees Khan reunited with his on-screen daughter in Dangal, Zahira Wasim, tells the story of 15-year-old Insiya, the archetypal small town girl with big dreams of becoming a singer.

Unable to enter an inter-school talent show out of fear of her bitter, controlling father, who makes a point of favouring his son over his daughter, Insiya takes her frustrations out on her illiterate mother who bears the brunt of her father's violent temper.

When her mum manages to acquire a laptop in a bid to appease her, Insiya starts uploading videos of herself on YouTube under the alias Secret Superstar, hiding her identity beneath her mum's burqa to ensure her dad never finds out.

What is interesting about the film is that it subverts the usual image of the burqa as a symbol of oppression as it becomes a route to freedom for Insiya. When she realises the sacrifices her mum made to get the laptop she finds escape from an unexpected source, a womanising talent show judge called Shakti Kumar (Aamir Khan.)



The film combines classic Bollywood tradition with modernity, exploring timeless themes such as the concept of family and the faultlines which lies between generations. However, the modern voice which is interwoven into the plot is very much an Indian voice, rather than the aping of MTV videos which has become the trend in films today.

The portrayal of India is like an ode to a flawed lover, reminiscent of films like Monsoon Wedding, and is very much focused on the working class, an aspect of society rarely portrayed in mainstream commercial films.

The central romantic relationship in the film between the teenage protagonist and a hapless classmate (both of whom actually look like kids rather than unrealistically glamourous Bollywood starlets), harks back to the innocent days of Bollywood when love was expressed through shy glances, rather than the raunchy dance routines which verge on simulated sex that have become the trend today.

However, this is more than just a coming of age film with a few songs and saris thrown in as the film explores some dark shadows behind closed doors such as domestic violence, gender selective abortion, the impact of illiteracy on the lives of women.

While the portrayal of some of these issues may seem quite jolting to western audiences in what appears to be a family comedy at first glance, like being woken up from a dream by a sudden thunderstorm (one scene of domestic violence is particularly harrowing for a 12A certificate film), in a country where the gender disparity is some regions is approximately 830 girls born for every 1,000 boys and domestic violence is rife, perhaps a commercial entertainment film is the best vehicle to get his message across.

"The centre of the film is the 15 year old girl who is a very talented musician who is a singer and has a lot of hopes and dreams to follow her passion and unfortunately her environment is very constricted so it is about her struggle to overcome that, her struggle for independence and her struggle to find her own voice," said Khan, who both produced and starred in the film.

Story Continues