A Look Back at Carrie Fisher’s Memorable Film Roles

Carrie Fisher passed away at the age of 60 on Tuesday, December 27. The daughter of Debbie Reynolds, Fisher herself became a Hollywood icon. One short video cannot capture the breadth of her talent as an actress, her wit as a writer, or her bravery as a mental health advocate. Today we merely present some of Fisher’s most memorable film appearances.

Carrie Fisher as her most famous character, Princess Leia. (Photo : Everett Collection)

Starting with first credited role as Lorna in Shampoo, to her groundbreaking work as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, and her underrated comedic performances in The ‘burbs, Austin Powers, and of course When Harry Met Sally… Fisher showed depth and a spark every time she was on screen.

Carrie Fisher in When Harry Met Sally… (Photo: Everett Collection)

As per her request, it is our duty to inform you that Ms. Fisher is no longer with us because she drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra. Rest in peace, Carrie Fisher.

