A Look Back at Carrie Fisher’s Memorable Film Roles

Will Lerner
Superfan Movies

Carrie Fisher passed away at the age of 60 on Tuesday, December 27. The daughter of Debbie Reynolds, Fisher herself became a Hollywood icon. One short video cannot capture the breadth of her talent as an actress, her wit as a writer, or her bravery as a mental health advocate. Today we merely present some of Fisher’s most memorable film appearances.

Carrie Fisher dans la peau de la princesse Leia, son rôle le plus célèbre, avec Mark Hamill et Harrison Ford, en 1977. Carrie Fisher a récemment confié avoir eu une aventure avec H. Ford pendant le tournage alors qu'il était marié. (Photo : Everett Collection)
Carrie Fisher as her most famous character, Princess Leia. (Photo : Everett Collection)

Starting with first credited role as Lorna in Shampoo, to her groundbreaking work as Princess Leia in the Star Wars franchise, and her underrated comedic performances in The ‘burbs, Austin Powers, and of course When Harry Met Sally… Fisher showed depth and a spark every time she was on screen.

Carrie Fisher in When Harry Met Sally… (Photo: Everett Collection)

As per her request, it is our duty to inform you that Ms. Fisher is no longer with us because she drowned in moonlight, strangled by her own bra. Rest in peace, Carrie Fisher.

