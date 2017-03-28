'A Ghost Story' Trailer: Casey Affleck Haunts Rooney Mara From Beneath a White Sheet

Following up an Oscar win can be a tricky proposition for an actor or actress. In the case of Casey Affleck — who just won Best Actor at the Academy Awards for his turn in Manchester by the Sea — he’s reteaming with his Ain’t Them Bodies Saints director David Lowry and co-star Rooney Mara. A Ghost Story is an indie that the trio shot in secret last summer, and it premiered to raves at January’s Sundance Film Festival. From the looks of its initial promo above, it’ll feature Affleck in his most unconventional role to date.

That’s because Affleck plays a dead man who — when not spied in flashbacks— is seen only as a ghost, wearing a white sheet over his head and body. The film’s trailer seems to suggest that he’ll be haunting his partner (Mara), and that the story will concern issues of loss and the legacy that people leave behind on both a grand and intimate scale. But plot details are few and far between in this maiden peek, which is mostly concerned with conveying a haunting mood, as well as a poetic sense of cosmic forces in everyday lives.

Set to debut in theaters on July 7 courtesy of A24 — the powerhouse studio behind Moonlight, Green Room, The Lobster, and 20th Century Women, to name just a few 2016 titles — A Ghost Story will be one to keep an eye out for this summer. In the meantime, check out its eerie trailer, above.

Read more from Yahoo Movies: