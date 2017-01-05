A Fan Petition Aims to Make Carrie Fisher’s Leia an Official Disney Princess

Carrie Fisher’s untimely passing last week continues to hit moviegoers and her friends and colleagues hard. Lucasfilm has yet to figure out exactly how to handle her absence from future Star Wars movies, but at least one loyal fan has come up with a clever concept for honoring her Star Wars legacy — and he’s launched a fan petition to make it a reality.

As reported by Time, Cody Christensen has created a Change.org petition to have Fisher’s most famous character, Princess Leia, commemorated as an official Disney Princess alongside icons like Snow White, Cinderella, Ariel, and Belle. (Disney, of course, now owns Lucasfilm.) As the petition states:

“After the tragic lose [sic] of Carrie Fisher, we feel that it is only fitting for Disney to do away with the rule that an official Disney princess must be animated and make Leia a full-fledged princess.”

As Christensen recently told the website Geek, the concept of a petition came about from his daughters, who are all big fans of Disney’s various princess movies. “I think that Leia is a really strong, positive, awesome role model for my girls, and she would make a great addition.”

As of today, nearly 37,000 people have signed the petition, although Disney has yet to officially respond to the suggestion. The studio has certainly bent its own rules before (Merida is a princess even though Brave is a Pixar creation; and Frozen’s Elsa has yet to be included in the line), so there’s no reason this couldn’t happen. You can read more about the petition on the official site.

Watch a montage of Carrie Fisher’s most memorable roles: