'A Family Man' Trailer: Personal Crisis Brings Gerard Butler's Businessman Back Down to Earth (Exclusive)
The international trailer for the upcoming drama A Family Man (watch exclusively above) opens with a familiar setup: Gerard Butler is a Dane Jensen, a hotshot headhunter (“the purest form of salesman,” he boasts) too busy for his wife (Gretchen Mol) and kids. He’s in the running for a promotion, too, though boss (Willem Dafoe) says it will come down to Dane or his rival (Alison Brie).
We think we know where this one’s heading, but then a tragic twist: Dane’s young son Ryan (Max Jenkins) is diagnosed with cancer, derailing the self-assured deal-closer’s corporate ambitions, and far worse, realizing every parent’s nightmare.
Helmed by Mark Williams (a producer on The Accountant and Flawless making his directorial debut) from a script by Bill Dubuque (The Judge, The Accountant), the drama also stars Alfred Molina, Dustin Milligan, and Julia Butters.
A Family Man premiered at the 2016 Toronto International Film Festival and opens later this year.
