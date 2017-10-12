9 superhero movies you didn't even realise were coming

From Digital Spy

Now that Marvel Studios is releasing three films a year and DC is gearing up to rival that, there's no doubt that we're waist deep into Hollywood's age of the superhero (how long that will last is another matter).

With all the comic book adaptations in the air, it's no wonder that some of flying below the radar. Here are some of the projects that might have passed you by. (Apologies in advance to the beautiful nerds who know this all already.)

1. Spawn

There are few comic book totems more inherently '90s than Spawn, the vengeful CIA agent resurrected as a demonic killing machine with absurdly huge muscles and no sense of irony. He already received a (famously awful) movie featuring Martin Sheen and OC legend Melinda Clarke.

After years gathering dust, a reboot is being directed (perhaps inadvisably) by Spawn's creator Todd McFarlane at Blumhouse Productions. Shooting will begin in early 2018. May God have mercy on our souls.

2. X-Force

You might have just about wrapped your heads around the other X-Men team, the New Mutants, getting their own spin-off movie. But there are actually tons of alternate X-Men teams (X-Factor, Excalibur, X-Statix) in the comics, and Fox has picked X-Force to be the next to follow New Mutants onto the big screen.

X-Force is usually portrayed as a black ops team that does the dirty work the X-Men aren't willing or able to do. It's been in development for years, but Cabin in the Woods director Drew Goddard has now signed on for the project, with Ryan Reynolds's Deadpool and (probably) Josh Brolin's Cable starring.

3. Nightwing

DC is having enough trouble getting moving on its solo Batman movie, but that doesn't mean that more bat-related spin-offs aren't already on the table.

Nightwing is the adult superhero identity of Dick Grayson, who was the first Robin. But don't worry, Chris O'Donnell won't be reprising that role. The LEGO Batman Movie's Chris McKay is on board to direct.

4. Justice League Dark

We're still waiting to see how the normal Justice League movie goes down, but if the DC movies can keep up momentum they will eventually move on to Justice League Dark, aka the magic Justice League. It's a horror-influenced comic about sorcerers and supernatural creatures fighting the forces of darkness.