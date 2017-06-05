9 all-star movies that flopped hard

From Digital Spy

There are no iron-clad rules for financial and critical success in Hollywood. If there were, then no film would ever flop again.

A definite non-rule is 'the more stars you cast, the better your film will be' – and here's the grim evidence to prove that all-star doesn't always mean blockbuster.

1. Gangster Squad

Stars: Josh Brolin, Ryan Gosling, Nick Nolte, Emma Stone, Sean Penn, Anthony Mackie, Giovanni Ribisi, Michael Peña, Frank Grillo

Everyone loves Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, right? Just look at those 14 Oscar nominations for La La Land.

But even Penn, Mackie, Nolte and Brolin couldn't save Ruben Fleischer's visually stylish period thriller about LA cops fighting the Mafia in the 1940s from disappointing returns and a reputation for being boring.

2. A New York Winter's Tale

Stars: Colin Farrell, Jennifer Connelly, William Hurt, Russell Crowe, Will Smith

Winter's Tale is billed on Wikipedia as a "supernatural fantasy mystery romantic drama", whatever that is. Colin Farrell stars as an immortal thief in love with Downton Abbey star Jessica Brown Findlay's doomed consumptive. They fight Russell Crowe's demon gangster and ride around on horses or something.

Seeing the Fresh Prince himself turn up as the devil should be gleefully exciting rather than ponderous nonsense. It didn't even make back half its budget at the box office.

3. Movie 43

Stars: Uma Thurman, Naomi Watts, Kate Winslet, Hugh Jackman, Richard Gere, Elizabeth Banks, Kristen Bell, Halle Berry, Gerard Butler, Anna Faris, Terrence Howard, Chloë Grace Moretz, Emma Stone, Jason Sudeikis

This infamous horror (intended as a comedy) brought us Hugh Jackman with testicles hanging from his neck and the gross-out, unfunny and mean-spirited yuks don't get much better from there.

The existence of this monstrosity is literally incomprehensible, and we can't even begin to imagine how Peter Farrelly managed to rope so many A-listers into what film critic Richard Roeper dubbed "the Citizen Kane of awful". Presumably by saying: "It's just a day's work."

4. The Big Wedding

