9 movie 'heroes' who are actually the worst

We've all heard of the anti-hero, the tragic hero and the pragmatic hero. But people rarely refer to a surprisingly prevalent sub-type – the d-bag hero.

Some movies will do their best to sell you on how charming, witty, brave or hilarious their protagonist is... but it doesn't take too much scrutiny to realise that they are in actual fact a terrible person who you wouldn't trust to take out the trash, let alone save the world.

1. Edward Cullen – Twilight

It's kind of scary to think that one of the most popular books among a generation of young women has this 100-year-old paedophile as its romantic hero. Sparkly vampire Edward Cullen likes to while away his decades going back to high school, where he meets Bella, who is so hot and passive that he just has to break into her room at night and watch her sleep while he encourages her to ditch all her other friends.

Edward won't have sex with Bella because he doesn't want to hurt her, but forgets about this when he decides to marry her, because presumably it doesn't matter once she's his wife.

(Don't think we're Team Jacob either. He imprints on Bella's newborn and rapidly ageing child, because in Twilight it doesn't matter how old you are, just how old you look. Ick.)

2. James Bond

Do we really need to explain why the emotionless, sex-crazed murderer for hire is a complete monster?

Perhaps we can do so in a pithy one-liner as you are sent to your gruesome and not at all amusing demise.

3. Jack Sparrow – Pirates of the Caribbean

Why is Johnny Depp's Captain Jack the hero again? The drama of the Pirates of the Caribbean series consistently revolves around what an awful shit he is, ruining lives left right and centre – usually with the help of the horrible curses he attracts like flies to a corpse.

He's a trickster and a fraud, but we could probably forgive all that if it wasn't for the endless hours of gurning and muttering he has subjects us to over the years.

4. Superman – Man of Steel/Batman v Superman

Superman has classically been portrayed as a "big blue boy scout", but Henry Cavill's version is more of a "big blue wall of barely suppressed murderous rage" whose desire to punch things cannot be controlled for long. Upset him, and he'll destroy your truck (and presumably your livelihood). Man of Steel follows Superman as he consistently takes his brutal battles into the most populous areas he can find.

Most of the action of Batman v Superman revolves around the fact that he can't be bothered to talk things through with the Dark Knight. And did we mention that he's the worst journalist ever?

5. Daniel LaRusso – The Karate Kid

