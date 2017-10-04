8 weird things you never knew about Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford is Han Solo.

He’s also Indiana Jones and Jack Ryan.

But did you know that the 75-year-old ‘Star Wars’ star is also a master carpenter?

Harrison Ford is arguably one of the biggest names in Hollywood. Having starred as some of the most iconic characters in film, he’s known across the globe for starring in ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Indiana Jones’. But he’s also notoriously private… even if he does have plenty of rather cool stories to tell.

Did you know that he’s saved the lives of two people? Or that he was once a stagehand for The Doors? Here’s 8 weird facts you probably didn’t know about Harrison Ford.

And the first one is a real doozy…

– Young Han Solo Film Is ‘A Blast’

– The Worst Changes To Star Wars: A New Hope

– Darth Vader Cosplay Causes School Evacuation