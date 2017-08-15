8 things you probably never knew about Idris Elba

‘The Dark Tower’ lands in UK cinemas on August 18th, and we couldn’t be more excited. Mainly because it’s led by London’s own Idris Elba, who brings Stephen King’s iconic Gunslinger character from page to screen with his trademark intensity.

While we wait for our local cinema to start screening ‘The Dark Tower’, we’ve collected our favourite Idris facts, rumours and awesome projects you probably don’t know about.

1. Idris Elba learned to DJ early…

In 1986, Elba began helping an uncle with his wedding DJ business. After a year of learning the ropes, Elba started his own DJ company with some of his friends. When he was 19, he DJed in nightclubs, under the nickname Big Driis, before he began auditioning for television roles in his early twenties. Elba still DJs today, using the name DJ Driis – and has performed at the prestigious Glastonbury festival.

2. He was awarded an OBE in 2016

The Prince’s Trust, which Elba says helped begin his career, appointed him their Anti-Crime Ambassador in 2009. In 2016, Elba was awarded the OBE (Officer of the Order of the British Empire) in the Queen’s New Years Honours List for services to drama. Which is obviously pretty cool.

3. He would be the tallest James Bond

Elba’s constantly rumoured to be the next James Bond, which, as far as we’re concerned, would be perfect casting. If he did get the part, he’d be the tallest Bond actor yet at 6’ 3”. The tallest Bond is currently Timothy Dalton, who stands at 6′ 2”. The shortest is Daniel Craig, who’s 5′ 10”. Fact.

4. Stephen King is a big Idris fan

‘Dark Tower’ author and all-round horror legend Stephen King is a massive Idris Elba fan, and was overjoyed when the actor was cast as the lead of the big screen adaption of his fantasy epic.

“When I started ‘The Dark Tower’, I really saw The Gunslinger as this concentrated force,” the author said. “’The Dark Tower’ has always been really important to me, so to see The Gunslinger come to life with Idris Elba was really incredible.”

And Elba’s a fan of Stephen King too. Elba says he was excited to take on the role of the Gunslinger as he knew Stephen King to be a creator of deep, complex, and big-universe characters. “He is a very clever, master character builder,” says Elba. “Roland has had a massive journey throughout the books.”

5. He broke a land speed record

Read More