Eight-hour film of slow motion sheep dubbed 'dullest ever made'

A movie comprising eight-hours of sheep filmed in slow motion with no actors (human ones, at least), plot or dialogue is being dubbed ‘the dullest movie ever’… by the people who made it.

‘Baa Baa Land’ is ‘a contemplative epic, entirely starring sheep’, and will have its premiere at the Prince Charles Cinema in London’s West End in September.

It’s said to be in the vein of the ‘slow cinema’ movement, known for its lack of action, long takes and languid pacing.

Though this movie takes it to new levels, like that seen in movies such as ‘Paint Drying’, the 10.5 hour movie about drying paint released last year.

The film, shot on location in Essex, has been made by Calm, the Californian makers of a meditation app.

“It’s better than any sleeping pill – the ultimate insomnia cure,” said co-founder Alex Tew.

“We’re in discussion about U.S. and wider distribution and in talks with an American TV channel”, added executive producer Michael Acton Smith.

“We don’t expect it to break box-office records but believe there is at least a niche audience for it.”

Despite its lengthy run time, the movie only just makes it into the top 20 longest movies ever, landing at number 19.

In the top spot is Swedish movie ‘Logisitics’, an art project which followed the production cycle of a pedometer in reverse, from its end sale to the manufacturing process, all shot in real time.

It runs for 51,420 minutes, or 35 days and seven hours.

