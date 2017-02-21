'Hellboy III' Officially Scrapped, Guillermo del Toro Says

By Ryan Parker, The Hollywood Reporter

Well. Hell, boy.

The third installment to the popular Hellboy series, starring Ron Perlman, is a no-go, director Guillermo del Toro informed fans Tuesday via Twitter.

Del Toro has been very public for weeks that he was interested in doing one more superhero picture, following up on the 2004 original and 2008’s The Golden Army.

“Hellboy 3 Sorry to report: Spoke w all parties. Must report that 100% the sequel will not happen. And that is to be the final thing about it,” del Toro wrote to his more than 602,000 followers.

A few minutes later, Perlman also commented on the film being scrapped. “Superhero seeks employment. Likes, pizza, cats, and the Marx bros,” Perlman tweeted.

In January, del Toro posted an impromptu poll on his Twitter feed, asking fans directly if they were interested in the series being bookended in a third installment. With nearly 130,000 taking part in the poll, the result was a resounding “Yes.”

A couple days after the poll, del Toro said he had been in contact with Perlman about doing another film.

“I spoke with Ron Perlman. He’s in for the sit down. Will approach [character creator] Mignola next. Will keep you posted. Very moved by your love of pt I & II,” del Toro tweeted.

But, alas, it’s not happening. Who knows why. But at least we have two excellent Hellboy films to watch over and over.

